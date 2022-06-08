Coldplay’s Chris Martin to perform ‘Biutyful’ live with puppet band The Weirdos

Coldplay’s Chris Martin is due to play with The Weirdos for the alien puppet band’s debut TV performance on Friday (June 10).

The singer will lead the group, which is a creation of Jim Henson’s Creature Show, on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, broadcast live on NBC at 10.35 CT (4.35am BST on Saturday, June 11). They will perform ‘Music Of The Spheres‘ song ‘Biutyful’.

It follows news yesterday (June 7) of The Weirdos landing a historic recording contract with Atlantic and Parlophone Records.

The Weirdos’ manager Bruce Cakemix described the band’s deal as “the biggest step forward in human-alien relations since Close Encounters“, according to a press release.

Angel Moon, the band’s lead singer, has been a regular performer on Coldplay’s current world tour, singing to more than a million people across the US and Latin America over the past three months. She will be joined by bandmates Donk, Sparkman and The Wizard for Friday’s performance.

Martin spoke to Billboard about the group in May: “The Weirdos are a band who we’re trying to help out.

“I think we thought that we’ve sort of come to the end of doing singles as Coldplay. I think we’ve probably basically finished doing that, in general. We can’t go more poppier or single-y [than their BTS collaboration ‘My Universe’] than that and that felt good and we’re a bit older now. So we do have songs we want to bring some attention to, but with this we asked the Weirdoes if they would do the song and front it and we would feature.”

According to Martin, some people say The Weirdos are from another planet while others say, “there’s a room in Los Angeles where all of the rejected puppets live and they maybe come from there”.

Meanwhile, Coldplay were joined on stage by local hero Bruce Springsteen at their New Jersey show over the weekend – see footage here.

The band were playing the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday night (June 5) as part of their ongoing ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour.

During the previous night’s (June 4) show, Kylie Minogue joined the band for an acoustic version of her 2001 hit ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ which they’d performed together previously at Glastonbury 2019 when she played the Legends’ Slot.