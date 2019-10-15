Coldplay’s upcoming new album teased with mysterious poster in São Paulo

Looks like something's coming very soon...

Coldplay‘s rumoured “experimental” album for 2019 appears to have been teased with a mysterious poster in São Paulo – check out the photo below.

Chris Martin and co. are said to be making their return with an “arty” record before the year’s out, ahead of dropping a more “mainstream” effort which is slated for a 2020 release.

“The first album is the more experimental side of Coldplay, they probably won’t tour until 2020 when the next one arrives,” a source recently told The Daily Star.

Amid these whispers, fansite Coldplaying reported today (October 15) that promotional artwork for the first LP had appeared in São Paulo. The outlet claims that the poster was put up at Paulista metro station, only to be removed from public view just hours later.

The black and white vintage-inspired shot, which sees the band sat with German philosopher, poet, and composer Friedrich Nietzsche, displays the date November 22, 1919.

Fans are now speculating that this points towards the album release date or the arrival of the project’s lead single. It’s also said that the promo poster had been put up early by mistake, and was meant to go on display this Thursday (October 17) – meaning our first taste of material could arrive by the end of this week.

Coldplay, who haven’t released an album since 2015’s acclaimed ‘A Head Full Of Dreams‘, were believed to be releasing a new record in 2019 after friend and collaborator Mat Whitecross previously told NME that they were due to regroup and take a “surprising turn“ with their output.

“I’ve heard a few things and filmed a few bits of them talking about it, but I don’t think I’m allowed to share anything. It’s interesting,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Coldplay are currently among the rumoured acts for the Glastonbury 2020.