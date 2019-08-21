Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer accuses Jay-Z of being “cold-blooded” over NFL deal

"This deal between JAY-Z and the NFL crosses the intellectual picket line".

Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer has accused Jay-Z of being “cold-blooded” after he signed a partnership with the NFL.

The rapper announced last week that Roc Nation will now serve as NFL’s “live entertainment strategists”. It will see the firm acting as consultants on the league’s performances – including the famed Super Bowl halftime show.

Only days later, it was reported that Jay-Z is in the process of acquiring a “significant ownership stake” in an unspecified NFL team.

However, the deal has now put him at odds with supporters of Colin Kaepernick – who was exiled from the league after taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality in the U.S.

“This deal between JAY-Z and the NFL crosses the intellectual picket line,” Kaepernick’s lawyer Mark Geragos told ABC News.

He also claimed that JAY-Z did not reach out to Kaepernick before the partnership was announced.

“I can confirm to you that the deal was already done prior to any conversation that [Kaepernick] had with Jay-Z and he certainly didn’t have any conversations with the NFL,” said Geragos.

Despite referring to the former quarterback as “an iconic figure” and refusing to play the Super Bowl in protest at his treatment, Jay-Z has since defended the deal.

“We forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice. In that case, this is a success. This is the next phase,” he said during a press conference announcing his partnership with the NFL.

“There [are] two parts of protesting. You go outside and you protest, and then the company or the individual says, ‘I hear you. What do we do next?’”

Kaepernick’s girlfriend also criticised Jay-Z, accusing him of working with the organisation that is keeping him “actively unemployed”. Kaepernick himself is yet to respond to the deal.