Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer accuses Jay-Z of being “cold-blooded” over NFL deal

Nick Reilly

"This deal between JAY-Z and the NFL crosses the intellectual picket line".

Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer has accused Jay-Z of being “cold-blooded” after he signed a partnership with the NFL.

The rapper announced last week that Roc Nation will now serve as NFL’s “live entertainment strategists”. It will see the firm acting as consultants on the league’s performances – including the famed Super Bowl halftime show.

Only days later, it was reported that Jay-Z is in the process of acquiring a “significant ownership stake” in an unspecified NFL team.

However, the deal has now put him at odds with supporters of  Colin Kaepernick – who was exiled from the league after taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality in the U.S.

“This deal between JAY-Z and the NFL crosses the intellectual picket line,” Kaepernick’s lawyer Mark Geragos told ABC News.

He also claimed that JAY-Z did not reach out to Kaepernick before the partnership was announced.

“I can confirm to you that the deal was already done prior to any conversation that [Kaepernick] had with Jay-Z and he certainly didn’t have any conversations with the NFL,” said Geragos.

We will never turn our backs on @kaepernick7 because your idols decided to work with the same organization that is actively keeping Colin unemployed all because he peacefully protested against social injustice in black and brown communities, specifically police brutality. So really, how can Jay-Z and the NFL utter social justice in their partnership while keeping Colin unemployed because of his social justice work? • • It’s typical for the NFL to buy different PR looks to cover up their dirt-that’s nothing new. But what is disgusting and disappointing is Jay-Z let them use him. Whether Jay-Z knew it or not (I don’t doubt his intelligence-so I would think he knew) he helped the NFL bury who he said is an iconic figure, Colin Kaepernick. • • Don’t tell me there’s a “master plan and wait for it” because the ONLY reason anything would ever change is because THE PEOPLE are loud and clear and won’t let the league buy their loyalty with their disingenuous moves. The people are letting the league and anyone who works with them know that they aren’t buying the bs. • • Thank you all so much for showing Colin so much support and love. I know for myself, I can’t thank y’all enough for loving my family. • #imwithkap #nokapnonfl ❤️❤️❤️ • • #RP: @kaepernick7: ‪You never turned your back on me or the people, even when the nfl tried to silence your voice & the movement. You’ve never flinched or wavered. I love you Brother! Let’s get it! @E_Reid35‬ ‪ And to the people – I see you, I hear you and I love you! Thank you for having my back!!!✊🏾‬ • • 🎥: @relrelrelrel @djtonedef

Despite referring to the former quarterback as “an iconic figure” and refusing to play the Super Bowl in protest at his treatment, Jay-Z has since defended the deal.

“We forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice. In that case, this is a success. This is the next phase,” he said during a press conference announcing his partnership with the NFL.

“There [are] two parts of protesting. You go outside and you protest, and then the company or the individual says, ‘I hear you. What do we do next?’”

Kaepernick’s girlfriend also criticised Jay-Z, accusing him of working with the organisation that is keeping him “actively unemployed”. Kaepernick himself is yet to respond to the deal.