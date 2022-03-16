College Dropouts? There’s a new university degree on Kanye West

There is a new course about rapper and producer Kanye West beginning this year at a university in Montreal.

Yassin Alsalman at Concordia University is launching a university class called Kanye vs. Ye: Genius By Design. The course will focus on his career – from his beginnings as a producer in Chicago to his rise to fame via albums like ‘College Dropout’ and ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.’

Alsalman wrote on Instagram: “I want to bring something new and fresh to students. An opportunity to bring more amazing guests to the University and to discuss the world through the lens of one of the most influential artists of our generation.

“This class isn’t only about Kanye. It’s about community, creativity, responsibility, accountability, fame and mental health, dreams and nightmares – and more importantly, self-actualisation.”

He concluded:”Welcome To Graduation.”

You can see the full post here:

In other Kanye news, his 2021 album, ‘DONDA‘, has recently been certified platinum by the RIAA, with over one million equivalent album sales since its release in August 2021.

The album was released following multiple delays and several changes to the album itself. The progress of the album was charted through several listening parties, where West would make changes to it following each one.

In a three-star review, NME described ‘DONDA’ as “incredibly – and unnecessarily – long”. It is his ninth solo studio album to reach the platinum mark, with only 2019’s ‘Jesus Is King’ and the recently released ‘DONDA 2′ not having yet reached one million.

‘DONDA 2’ – a direct follow-up to ‘DONDA’ – was available exclusively via his bespoke Stem Player platform and unique to the £200 device made by the rapper’s Yeezy Tech enterprise.

Four songs from the record – ‘Security’, ‘Pablo’, ‘Broken Road’ and ‘We Did It Kid’ – were made available to Stem Player owners on February 23, following a listening party and live performance in Miami the night prior. Four more songs followed the next day, then a further 12 more songs on February 25.

Following the release, West said he had made over $2.2million (£1.6m) in Stem Player sales in the 24 hours after his announcement that it would be the only way to listen to ‘DONDA 2’.

However, ‘DONDA 2’ has since been ruled ineligible for inclusion in the Billboard charts because it violates Billboard’s merchandise bundle policy. As per an article in Billboard, albums sold with merchandise are ineligible for inclusion.