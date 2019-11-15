They're back – with some very special guests

The Killers have marked their return by announcing the title of their new album along with details of a stadium tour for summer 2020.

Entitled ‘Imploding The Mirage’, the sixth album from Brandon Flowers and co will arrive in Spring 2020 – just in time for their biggest UK and Ireland tour to date. After their celebrated set headlining Glastonbury 2019, The Killers return for shows calling at Falkirk, Manchester, Norwich, Southampton, London, Bristol, Coventry, Middlesborough and Dublin, the band will be joined at selected shows by special guests Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers.

Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday November 22 and will be available here, while fans are able to pre-order the album and gain early access to tickets by visiting here. Full dates are below.

Thursday May 28 – FALKIRK, THE FALKIRK STADIUM – with Blossoms

Saturday May 30 – MANCHESTER, EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD – with Blossoms

Monday June 1 – NORWICH, CARROW ROAD STADIUM – with Blossoms

Wednesday June 3 – SOUTHAMPTON, ST MARY’S STADIUM – with Blossoms

Saturday June 6 – LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM – with Sam Fender

Tuesday June 9 – BRISTOL, ASHTON GATE STADIUM – with Manic Street Preachers

Thursday June 11 – COVENTRY, COVENTRY RICOH STADIUM – with Manic Street Preachers

Saturday June 13 – MIDDLESBROUGH, RIVERSIDE STADIUM – with Manic Street Preachers

Tuesday June 16 – DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE – with Sam Fender

Last month, The Killers teased the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Wonderful, Wonderful’ by sharing a list of potential track names. Names such as ‘Blowback’, ‘Party People’, ‘When Dreams Run Dry’, ‘Dying Breed’, ‘Caution’ and ‘Man + Woman’ were all accompanied by large ticks – a possible indication that they will feature on the finished record. Other track titles featured on the list include ‘Spirit of Mystery’, ‘My God’, ‘Running Towards’, ‘Fire + Bone’, ‘Just Can’t Quit’ and ‘Mirage C’est La Vie’.

“We’ve been in Utah doing it,” Flowers told NME earlier this year about the new album. “That’s where I fell in love with music for the first time; so it’s interesting to be there again and hear some of that music with the geography matching the sensation.

“Some of that stuff is starting to resurface and a lot of that had to do with synthesiser music. It’s always been part of our DNA but it’s definitely creeping up.”

Speaking to NME just before Glastonbury, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr added: “I wouldn’t call this a concept album, but we’re starting to see the threads of a concept, and we’re having fun with it. I don’t wanna say for sure what the concept is, but I’d say this is more fun, a little bit more up and I love that. I like dark records too. It’s just been Brandon and I… we’ve been having fun with the fact that we don’t have our guitar player, we don’t have our bass player with us, so it sounds different.”

He continued: “There are messages still but it’s a little bit more fun and grateful sounding. Grateful for where we are. There are tons of bands and musicians in this place and we are very grateful for being a band nearly twenty years in, making records. We’re not taking it for granted and this record sounds like that.”