Common and Stevie Wonder to perform together for Stand Up to Cancer telethon

Common and Stevie Wonder are set to duet at the seventh Stand Up to Cancer telethon later this month.

The ‘I Used to Love HER’ rapper and music icon will take to the stage at the televised charity event that raises money for cancer research. Alabama Shakes frontwoman, Brittany Howard, is also set to perform.

The event has been executively produced by actress Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, with fellow husband and wife Ken Jeong and Tran Ho, and actors Anthony Anderson and Sofia Vergara brought on to serve as co-hosts.

A plethora of Hollywood’s finest are also on the evening’s bill, with Matthew McConaughey, Chandra Wilson, Kate del Castillo, Jennifer Garner, MJ Rodriquez, Tony Hale, Jaime Camil and Max Greenfield among those on board to help with the charity’s efforts.

The 21-hour long special will take place on August 22, beginning at 1am BST (August 21, 8pm EST), and will be broadcast without interruption across more than 60 North American networks and streaming platforms, including ABC, CBS, NBS and Fox.

Stand Up for Cancer – held bi-annually – will also feature the stories of families who have been affected by the disease.

Common’s most recent collaboration was the May-released remix ‘What Do You Say (Move It Baby)’, a reggae take on Common’s 2020 ‘A Beautiful Revolution (Pt.1)’ cut with Damian Marley.