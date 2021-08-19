Common announces new album ‘A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2’

Common has shared details of ‘A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2’, the follow-up to last year’s EP ‘A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1‘.

The rapper’s new album is released on September 10. Fans can pre-order the record here.

Common, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., said in a statement that the album was made to instil much-needed positivity in the world.

“A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 was created with hope and inspiration in mind. The spirit of the album was meant to emulate what a greater day would sound and feel like. We were in the midst of some tough political and socially challenging times. There was still hurt, anger and pain lingering, so I was thinking, ‘what is the next step in this revolution?’’ he said.

“I thought about what being still in these times had brought me and that was a peace beyond understanding, a greater love for self, a closer connection with God, and more appreciation for my family, friends and the simple things in life.”

He continued: “I wanted to write about that and create music that embodied that. What does a new day, a brighter day feel like being told through an emcee and some gifted musicians? How could this music be an example of the beautiful aspects of revolution that include joy, self-love, compassion, dreams, peace and good times? As a piece of art, I believe we took it to different places musically only to come back to the original intention. To bring joy to people’s hearts, fun to their lives and smiles to their souls.”

Common will premiere ‘When We Move’, a new single off the album today (August 19) on The Tonight Show alongside The Roots’ Black Thought.

See the track list for ‘A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2’:

01. ‘Intro (Push Out The Noise)’ (featuring Jessica Care Moore)

02. ‘A Beautiful Chicago Kid’ (featuring PJ)

03. ‘When We Move’ (featuring Black Thought and Seun Kuti)

04. ‘Set It Free’ (featuring PJ)

05. ‘Majesty’ (Where We Gonna Take It) (featuring PJ)

06. ‘Poetry’ (featuring Marcus King and Isaiah Sharkey)

07. ‘Saving Grace’ (featuring Brittany Howard)

08. ‘Star Of The Gang’ (featuring PJ)

09. ‘Imagine’ (featuring PJ)

10. ‘Get It Right’

11. ‘OUTRO’ (Exclamation Point) (featuring Morgan Parker)

Elsewhere, Common is executive producing Questlove’s Summer Of Soul follow-up documentary about musician and producer Sly Stone.