Common announces details of upcoming album and releases new single, ‘Hercules’

Common has shared a new single, ‘Hercules’ which is taken from his upcoming new album, ‘Let Love.’ You can watch the new single’s accompanying video below.

The new album will be released on August 30 and will mark his debut on Lorna Visa Recordings. His new single features Swizz Beatz and in the video, Common can be seen thwarting a robbery at a video store. Vince Staples also makes a cameo in the video as a cashier.

Speaking about his new album, Common said: “This album is inspired by the book, Let Love Have The Last Word which gave me a path to write about things I had never written about before. It forced me to go deeper and because I opened up about so many things in the book, I was charged to go to raw, personal and spiritual places in the music.

“Production-wise, I knew that the music had to have depth, soul and dimension to it. I wanted the musicianship and the spirit of what live music brings but it also had to have something raw and basement about it. When my team said, ‘You should do some music revolving around the book,’ I just took that energy and went running into my artistry without focusing on anything else.”

He added: “So this album is the culmination of this journey, this passion and this Divine Love that I have for one of God’s greatest gifts – Music.”

‘Let Love’ Track List:

1. Good Morning Love feat. Samora Pinderhughes

2. HER Love feat. Daniel Caesar w/special guest Dwele

3. Dwele’s Interlude

4. Hercules feat. Swizz Beatz

5. Fifth Story feat. Leikeli47

6. Forever Your Love feat. BJ The Chicago Kid

7. Leaders (Crib Love) feat. A-Trak

8. Memories of Home feat. BJ The Chicago Kid and Samora Pinderhughes

9. Show Me That You Love feat. Jill Scott and Samora Pinderhughes

10. My Fancy Free Future Love

11. God Is Love feat. Leon Bridges and Jonathan McReynolds

Earlier this year (May 7), Common released a memoir. An official description stated that it “shared Common’s own unique and personal stories of the people and experiences that have led to a greater understanding of love and all it has to offer.”

In the book, the rapper opened up about an alleged assault that happened to him as a child. While discussing Let Love Have the Last Word on Good Morning America, Common said that he hoped speaking out about the alleged attack would help others.

“I really believe that, in telling my story, other people will be OK with talking about that situation.”

Common is set to tour Europe for the first time since 2014 in September and will perform two dates in the UK at Manchester and London. You can purchase tickets here and see tour dates below.

Common Tour Dates

September 10, Shepherds Bush Empire, London

September 12, O2 Ritz, Manchester