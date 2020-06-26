Common joined protesters at a Kentucky rally this week to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, an ER technician, was shot eight times by Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers on March 13 after they entered her home with a no-knock warrant, which allowed the police to enter without warning or without identifying themselves as law enforcement.

The rally, which was organised by Until freedom and Taylor’s family, took place on Thursday (June 25) at the State Capitol Building in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Other celebrities who joined the rapper/actor at the rally included Rapsody, Willow Smith, and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Common performed a poem dedicated to Taylor and “Black women everywhere” on the steps of the State Capitol Building.

In an Instagram video of his performance, Common wrote: “We flew out to #Kentucky earlier today to demand justice for Breonna Taylor at a special rally that was organized by @UntilFreedom and Breonna’s Family.

“It has now been more than THREE months since she was murdered by police in her own home and still no justice. We must continue to speak out and speak up. For the rally, I wrote a poem dedicated to Breonna and Black Women everywhere. We Love you Breonna.”

Last week, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the public to be patient while his office conducts a “thorough and fair” investigation into the three police officers – Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove – involved in the death of Taylor.

“Our office is undertaking a thorough and fair investigation,” he said. “We are working around the clock to follow the law to the truth. Everyone involved in this case deserves nothing less.”

Hankison was fired earlier this week (June 23) for his involvement in the shooting after he “blindly” fired 10 rounds of shots into Taylor’s apartment and for displaying an “extreme indifference” to her and other residents’ lives.

Earlier this month, Doja Cat announced that she donated $100,000 to a fund set up to honour the life of Breonna Taylor.

‘Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund’ is a fund set up to honour Taylor on the day that would have been her 27th birthday.