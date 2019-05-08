Common reportedly reveals that he was molested as a child in new memoir

He says he had buried the memory until recently

Common has reportedly revealed that he was molested as a child in his new memoir.

The book, titled Let Love Have the Last Word, hit shelves yesterday (May 7). An official description states that it “shares Common’s own unique and personal stories of the people and experiences that have led to a greater understanding of love and all it has to offer.”

Following its release, People reports that the book includes details of an alleged assault. It’s claimed that the rapper was abused by an individual related to his godbrother when he was 9 or 10 years old.

“I pushed him away. I don’t remember saying a whole lot besides, ‘No, no, no,’” Common’s memoir reads (via People). “I felt a deep and sudden shame for what happened.”

The publication states that the rapper “buried” his memory of the alleged ordeal up until a couple of years ago. “I just pushed the whole thing out of my head,” Common reportedly wrote. “Maybe it’s a matter of survival — even now, two years after that flash resurgence of memories, as I’m writing, I’m still working through all of this in myself and with my therapist.”

The Grammy winner said that the memories resurfaced while prepping a scene for The Tale with actor and personal friend, Laura Dern.

“One day, while talking through the script with Laura, old memories surprisingly flashed in my mind,” he wrote. “I caught my breath and just kept looping the memories over and over, like rewinding an old VHS tape…I said ‘Laura, I think I was abused.’”

While discussing Let Love Have the Last Word on Good Morning America yesterday, Common said of speaking out on the alleged attack: “I really believe that, in telling my story, other people will be OK with talking about that situation.” Watch the full interview above.

Common released his latest album, ‘Black America Again’, in 2016.