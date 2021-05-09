Common teams up with Damian Marley for ‘What Do You Say (Move It Baby)’ remix

Common has recruited Damian Marley for a reggae remix of ‘What Do You Say (Move It Baby)’ – you can listen to it below.

The original version of the track features Los Angeles singer-songwriter PJ and appears on Common’s 2020 EP ‘A Beautiful Revolution (Pt.1)’.

“This remix took me to another place that I had never been musically,” Common said of the remix in a statement. “I’ve always been a fan of reggae music and dance hall, so to work with one of the greats has been inspiring.”

Marley added: “We know we’re in good company working with Common. Throughout the years his music has always been uplifting and he always has positive things to say, and that is a big part that we do in our music and our faith. We try to encourage people in the right direction. So we’re in good company and both work for a common cause in that respect. It’s been a pleasure.”

The ‘Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley Remix’ of ‘What Do You Say (Move It Baby)’ is accompanied by a visualisation created by Jamaican artist Bonito Thompson. You can watch it below.

Speaking on ‘A Beautiful Revolution (Pt.1)’ last year, Common said: “It is music to uplift, heal, and inspire listeners dealing with racial injustices. It’s affirmation. It’s recognition. It’s elevation. It’s music to go with the movement. Because the truth is, there is still so much work to do”

In addition to making music and starring in films, Common had a busy year in 2020. With help from Alicia Keys, he launched a voting initiative called U2020 in a bid to encourage people to get out and vote ahead of last year’s US Presidential election.

He’s also been involved in coronavirus fundraisers and activism, Black Lives Matter, and racial justice protests, rallies, and discussion forums.

In June, Common joined protesters at a Kentucky rally to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

He dedicated a poem to the ER technician, who was shot eight times by Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers in March.