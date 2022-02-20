Company hires newly single person to listen to 24 hours of break-up songs

FinanceBuzz has hired a newly single individual to listen to 24 hours of break-up songs as part of a new study.

The company estimates that it costs $1,100 (£809) to recover after a break-up, with outgoings including therapy, Netflix subscriptions and more.

As such, it advertised for an individual to help them find out which type of break-up songs work best in helping people get over heartache, and offered to pay them the $1,100 for the privilege.

After advertising for the position on February 1, it has now confirmed that psychotherapist and musician Cristin Sauter is its new “DJ of Heartache,” and has shared results from the survey.

As part of the job, Sauter listened to 24 hours worth of break-up songs and assigned them ratings based on how helpful they are in working through each stage of a break-up: denial, anger, relapse, depression and acceptance.

Sauter also had to assign every song an Emotional Relief Rating (ERR) on a scale of one to 10.

“This is a particularly unique opportunity for me to continue to choose how I feel about love and loss as I go through life,” Sauter said of the opportunity. “I’m most looking forward to meeting myself at the end of this listening process so I can understand how some of the most well-known and poignant songs about heartbreak influenced my perspective as I grieved.”

As the results show, Fleetwood Mac have the highest ERR with 9.5, followed by The Beatles and Post Malone. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus and Little Mix have some of the lowest ratings.

Listen to playlists made by Sauter and FinanceBuzz for each stage of a breakup below: