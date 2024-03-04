Conan Gray announces UK, Europe and North America ‘Found Heaven’ tour

Conan Gray has announced details of his 2024 UK, European and North American ‘Found Heaven’ tour.

The ‘Lonely Dancers’ be taking his upcoming third album ‘Found Heaven’ on a world tour that kicks off at the John Cain Arena in Melbourne, Australia on July 11, completing a lap of the country before heading off to North America on September 19 at the Armory in Minneapolis. Europe will be the third and final leg of tour, commencing on November 2 at the AFAS Live in Amsterdam.

Opening support will come from Maisie Peters for the North American run of dates and Between Friends for the European dates.

A ticket pre-sale will be available starting on Wednesday March 6 at 10am local time for fans who sign up here. General ticket sales will commence on Friday March 8 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets in US, UK, Europe and Australia.

Conan Gray’s 2024 ‘Found Heaven’ world tour dates are:

JULY

11 – Melbourne, Australia – John Cain Arena

13 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall

17 – Sydney, Australia – ICC Sydney Theatre

19 – Adelaide, Australia – Spin Off Festival

SEPTEMBER

19 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

21 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

OCTOBER

1 – Philadelphia, PA – Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann

3 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

4 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

6 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

11 – Las Vegas, NV – Chelsea Theater at Cosmopolitan

13 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

15 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

18 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

23 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

26 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

NOVEMBER

2 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – AFAS Live

4 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

5 – Paris, France – Zénith Paris la Villette

7 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

10 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

Gray is set to release his third album ‘Found Heaven’ on April 8 via Republic (pre-order/pre-save here). It was co-produced by Max Martin (The Weeknd, Adele, Ariana Grande), Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck, Sia, Pink), and Shawn Everett (Kacey Musgraves, The Killers).

tracks set to appear on the LP include ‘Lonely Dancers’, ‘Killing Me’, ‘Winner’, and ‘Never Ending Song‘. The latter was the first song Gray had released since 2022’s ‘Superache’ and the lush, ‘80s inspired track was also co-written by Martin.

Speaking to NME in 2021, Gray said: “When I’m writing a song, I think that I always want to capture the moment as big as I possibly can. I’m just a very intense romantic – I will take any small situation and make it gigantic, make it much more than it probably was in the moment.”

In a four-star review of ‘Superache’, NME wrote: “The album boasts ballads and bangers in equal measure. Throughout the 12-song collection, Gray carefully excavates past traumas, laying them bare for listeners to absorb and empathise with.”