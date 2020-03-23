Conan Gray releases debut album ‘Kid Krow’

Pop singer Conan Gray has released his full-length debut album, ‘Kid Krow’.

After its release, the album claimed a spot in the Top 10 of iTunes Overall Top Albums Chart and Top 5 of the Top Pop Albums Chart.

Along with the release of the album, Gray has also shared a new video for its new single ‘Wish You Were Sober’. Watch it below.

The new album comes after the YouTuber announced a 2020 headlining Australian tour for September.

The musician will play three dates on the east coast, starting at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall before heading through Melbourne at The Forum and finishing at Luna Park in Sydney.

Gray first rose to prominence on YouTube via his channel ConanXCanon, where he vlogged about being a teenager in small Texas town. His debut single, ‘Idle Town’, went viral upon release in 2017.

Writing about Gray last year, NME said: “Gray glosses over millennial ennui with an innate, laid back charm; dreams are made and hearts are broken as he navigates the woes of adolescence with wistful nuance.”

‘Kid Krow’ tracklisting:

Comfort Crowd Wish You Were Sober Maniac (Online Love) Checkmate The Cut That Always Bleeds Fight or Flight Affluenza (Can We Be Friends?) Heather