Conan Gray shares a warning on new single ‘Jigsaw’

Conan Gray has shared a new single in ‘Jigsaw’, another preview of his upcoming second album – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The track marks the pop star’s first material of the year, following several singles being released in 2021.

“You took every part of me, all the things you need / Then the rest you discard,” he sings on ‘Jigsaw’, backed by big rock guitars. “I look in the mirror, now I’m just a jigsaw.”

“I wrote ‘Jigsaw’ originally as a bit of a diary entry rant for myself,” he said in a press release. “I’d spent my entire life contorting myself and changing everything I used to be in order to make everybody happy. I was so used to trying to please everyone that, when it came to love, I started to do the same. I thought maybe if I dress a certain way, act a certain way, do my hair the way you’ll like, then maybe you’ll finally love me.

“It didn’t work, obviously. By the end of it all, I ended up looking in the mirror and barely recognising my rearranged and twisted reflection. I hope that ‘Jigsaw’ is a bit of a warning to people. That destroying yourself to win somebody’s love will only leave you empty on the other side. Because in the end, that person won’t love you, just the version of you that you made for them. Instead, choose to become somebody that you love.”

‘Jigsaw’ follows the release of ‘Telepath’, ‘People Watching’, ‘Astronomy’ and ‘Overdrive’ last year. All but ‘Overdrive’ will appear on his second album, which is due for release later this year.

Gray will embark on a world tour in March, performing across North America before heading to the UK and Europe in May and June.

Speaking to NME last year around the release of ‘Overdrive’, the pop star suggested the follow-up to his 2020 debut album Kid Krow could tackle some more “existential” topics.

“I’ve also gotten very existential in quarantine, like, ‘Why do I exist? Is fate real? Is there somebody out there that I just haven’t seen yet that’s going to change my life forever?’” he said. “I keep having those types of thoughts, so I’ve been writing very existential songs. I’ve been very nostalgic.