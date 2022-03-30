‘Concert For Ukraine’ raises huge £12.2million for war relief effort

Last night’s (March 29) star-studded ‘Concert For Ukraine’ fundraiser in Birmingham has raised a huge £12.2million for the humanitarian relief effort in the country.

The two-hour benefit show was held to raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee‘s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. Broadcast on ITV, it was expected to raise over £3million.

However, it was announced by ITV after the ceremony that over £12million has been raised so far, with the number expected to keep rising.

Jamala hitting the high notes and showing the love for Ukraine 💙 💛 #ConcertForUkraine To donate, head to https://t.co/O6jz1ICo8e pic.twitter.com/imKS7OiXYT — ITV (@ITV) March 29, 2022

During the show, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello showcased their collaboration ‘Bam Bam’ for the first time, with Cabello also coverin Coldplay‘s 2005 hit single ‘Fix You’, and Sheeran performing his own two song set with ‘Perfect’ and an acoustic rendition of his Number One hit ‘Bad Habits’.

Elsewhere, there were performances from the likes of Ukraine Eurovision winner Jamala, Anne Marie, Snow Patrol, Manic Street Preachers, Gregory Porter and Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Ukrainian band Antytila have been told they can’t play the upcoming benefit concert for their country because it’s “only able to focus on the humanitarian situation”.

After hearing of the concert’s announcement, the members of Antytila – who are currently fighting the Russians in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv – sent a video message to Ed Sheeran via Facebook to ask to play the concert remotely from their home country.

After they were told they could not play, frontman Taras Topolia told NME: “It’s great that someone like Ed Sheeran can help spread the information that we are strong but that Ukraine’s refugees need help. We decided to record that video to show all of the people that we are from Kyiv, we are strong and we are unconquered. That was the main message.”

He continued: “Ed Sheeran got back to us, and that was a big pleasure for us. Our wives and children are not in Kyiv anymore. They are in western Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States – so it’s very important for us to understand that the European and Western people are standing for us.”

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those impacted by the conflict, or via a number of other ways through Choose Love.