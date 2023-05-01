Concert-goer has “loud and full body orgasm” during LA Philharmonic performance

Attendees of a concert performed by the LA Philharmonic Orchestra have reported that someone in the audience on Friday night (April 28) delivered a loud, moaning sound, which, supposedly, was an orgasm.

The incident happened while the orchestra was performing Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5. “A woman in the audience had [a] loud and full body orgasm during the 5th’s second movement,” tweeted Magnus Fiennes, a composer and music producer who was in attendance. “Band politely carried on. Props to LAPhil (and Pytor Ilyich) for bringing it on.”

In a reply to Fiennes’ tweet, however, someone else who was in attendance suggested the moan could have been something quite different. “I was there. This is not what happened. The poor woman had a breakdown of some sort,” he replied. “Speaking to Elim after the concert (we are friends since out time together at U of M) and we were all worried it was a medical emergency. Please have more respect.”

Fiennes replied: “I ran all possible scenarios, Tourettes even. Was in close proximity and had no less than 8 other friends coincidentally attending- all had reached a similar conclusion. She remained for the rest of the show, Her demeanour was in evidence. My corroborated take is merely an observation. Respect maintained.”

Meanwhile, in a report from the Los Angeles Times, concert-goer Molly Grant was quoted describing the sound as a “scream/moan.” She said that she saw what happened and said the sound came from a woman, heavily breathing, sitting with her partner. “Her partner was smiling and looking at her — like in an effort to not shame her,” Grant said. “It was quite beautiful.”

Many others in attendance have weighed in as well, with some calling the moan “rather wonderful and refreshing.”

