Confidence Man announce ‘RE-TILT’ EP, share ‘Angry Girl’ remix with CHAI

Confidence Man have announced a remix EP entitled ‘RE-TILT’, and shared the first remix from it.

The EP will compile remixes of songs from the band’s second studio album ‘TILT’, and is set for release on September 30 via I OH YOU. To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared a remix of their song ‘Angry Girl’, which features Japanese band CHAI and marks the first collaboration between the two groups.

An accompanying animation has been shared for the song, with artwork by Luke Ramsey. Watch it below:

In a press statement, Confidence Man described their team-up with CHAI as “a collaboration that makes more sense than most things in the natural world”.

“Love doesn’t have to be a two-way street,” they said. “It can be a bunch of hotties colliding at every turn. That’s kinda like what we have here.”

In their own statement, CHAI wrote: “This song really reminds us of Confidence Man’s raging and burning love performances, and is like a powerful energy drink.”

The CHAI version of ‘Angry Girl’ joins six other remixes on the EP. Among those who have contributed to the project are Tame Impala, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Erol Alkan – who originally shared his ‘OOO Rework’ of the band’s single ‘Holiday’ back in December. A full track-list for the EP is available below.

Confidence Man released ‘TILT’ in April 2022. It was included in NME‘s list of the most anticipated releases for that month, with its blurb reading: “If 2018’s ‘Confident Music For Confident People’ gave a winking side-eye to dance culture, its follow-up embraces it without reservation or irony, gloriously channeling ’90s rave and house influences while turning up the magnetic presence they introduced with album one.”

The band toured in support of the album earlier this month, supported by 1300 and Big Wett.

Confidence Man’s ‘RE-TILT’ EP track-list is:

1. ‘Holiday (Tame Impala Remix)’

2. ‘Luvin U Is Easy (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)’

3. ‘Relieve The Pressure (X-Coast Remix)’

4. ‘Angry Girl (CHAI Version)’

5. ‘Break It Bought It (CC:DISCO! Dub Remix)’

6. ‘Feels Like A Different Thing (Daniel Avery Remix)’

7. ‘Holiday (Erol Alkan OOO Rework)’