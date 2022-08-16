Confidence Man announce UK and Ireland tour for November

Confidence Man have announced details of their UK and Ireland tour that’s set to take place in November – you can see the dates and find ticket information below.
The Brisbane band had previously confirmed shows in London and Manchester in early November, including a pair of gigs at London’s KOKO and a trio of shows at Manchester’s New Century Hall.
- READ MORE: Confidence Man live at Glastonbury 2022: electro-rave madness from festival’s biggest attention-seekers
Confidence Man will now tour the UK and Ireland throughout November, with further gigs set to take place in Glasgow, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham, Nottingham and Dublin.
Tickets for these newly announced shows are set to go on sale on Friday (August 19) at 9am, and you’ll be able to buy them here.
You can see Confidence Man’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour schedule below.
November
1 – KOKO, London
3 – Roundhouse, London
4 – KOKO, London
9 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
10 – New Century, Manchester
11 – New Century, Manchester
12 – New Century, Manchester
15 – O2 Academy, Bristol
16 – Tramshed, Cardiff
17 – University Stylus, Leeds
22 – O2 Academy, Liverpool
23 – O2 Institute, Birmingham
24 – Rock City, Nottingham
25 – National Stadium, Dublin
Back in April Confidence Man released their second studio album, ‘Tilt’.
Speaking about the record, which is the follow-up to their 2018 debut ‘Confident Music For Confident People’, back in March, Confidence Man frontwoman Janet Planet told NME: “I feel like the pop music we’re writing has an edge. It’s weird and it’s wonky. It’s pop on a tilt.
“The motto of the record is partnering this soft, feminine energy with also this hot, feminine energy.”