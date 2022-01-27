Listen to Confidence Man’s new single ‘Feels Like A Different Thing’

Confidence Man have shared their latest single ‘Feels Like A Different Thing’ – you can hear the track below.

The Australian duo are gearing up to release their second studio album ‘TILT’, which is set to arrive on April 1 via Heavenly Recordings.

‘Feels Like A Different Thing’ is the second preview of ‘TILT’ following the release of the single ‘Holiday’ last November.

“’Feels Like A Different Thing’ isn’t here to mess around,” the band said in a statement about their new track.

“Two lyrics, one riff, no fuss. It’ll get your blood pumping. It’ll make your ears bleed (in a good way). It’ll steal your car and burn down your house and you’ll still say thanks.”

You can watch the W.A.M. Bleakley-directed clip for ‘Feels Like A Different Thing’, which was filmed in Coober Pedy (where the 1985 Mad Max film was shot), above.

Confidence Man will tour in the UK in May and June in support of ‘TILT’ – you can see their upcoming tour dates below, and find tickets here.

May

1 – Get Together, Sheffield

3 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

4 – Concorde 2, Brighton

5 – The Forum, London

7 – The Liquid Room, Edinburgh

8 – St Luke’s, Glasgow

10 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

11 – Waterfront, Norwich

12 – The Junction, Cambridge

13 – Marble Factory, Bristol

June

3 – The Mighty Hoopla, London

4 – Live At Leeds Festival, Leeds

11 – Kite Festival, Kidlington

12 – Cannock Chase Forest, Staffordhsire

14 – Eden Project, Cornwall

16 – Delamare Forest, Cheshire

19 – Kenwood House, London

22 – Canons Marsh Amphitheatre, Bristol

Confidence Man recently released the Erol Alkan and Bruise remixes of their single ‘Holiday’.