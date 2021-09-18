Confidence Man reschedule UK and Ireland tour, add new dates

Confidence Man have rescheduled their UK and Ireland tour dates once more.

It’s the second time the Australian electro-pop duo have been forced to postpone the dates due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The dates mean that the pair will visit Manchester, London, Edinburgh, Bristol, Galway and Dublin between May 3 and June 17 2022.

They’ve also added additional dates now in Brighton, Nottingham, Norwich and Cambridge. Their planned show in Belfast has, however been cancelled.

Speaking about the move, they said: “UK/EU news for you! Due to the situation in Australia we’ve had to reschedule to 2022. New dates and a glowed up new year. Our sex drive is unquenchable, and we’re ready to fuck. Some updated venues and some brand new shows, looking at you BRIGHTON, NOTTINGHAM, NORWICH, CAMBRIDGE.”

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t replace our Belfast date. Refunds for this show are available via the ticket provider. Buckle up.”

All original tickets for the gigs remain valid and tickets for new dates are on sale now.

UK/EU! We've had to reschedule to 2022. Our sex drive is unquenchable and we're ready to fuck. Some updated venues and some BRAND NEW SHOWS (but we couldn't replace our Belfast date). Refunds for this show are avail via the ticket provider. Buckle up. Tix https://t.co/1gDanRmAKS pic.twitter.com/QSwCXf9ad1 — Confidence Man (@confidencemanTM) September 16, 2021

MAY 2022

3 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

4 – Concorde 2, Brighton

5 – O2 Forum, London

7 – Liquid Room, Edinburgh

8 – SWG3, Glasgow

10 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

11 – Waterfront, Norwich

12 – Junction, Cambridge

13 – Marble Factory, Bristol

JUNE 2022

16 – Roisin Dubh, Galway

17 – Vicar Street, Dublin

Confidence Man released single ‘First Class Bitch’ last year and it was the duo’s first new original music release in 2020.

Speaking about ‘First Class Bitch’, singer/songwriter Janet Planet said: “I’d been thinking about this for a while now… It all started in London, when I saw a pair of socks with the words ‘first class bitch’ embroidered on them, hanging in a shop front window. I suddenly realised, I too was a first class bitch.

“I rushed back to the penthouse and penned this hit. Ever wondered what you hear when you die? This is it.”

Confidence Man released their debut album ‘Confident Music For Confident People’ back in April 2018.