Confidence Man share new single ‘Woman’ for International Women’s Day

Confidence Man have shared a new single for International Women’s Day. Listen to ‘Woman’ below.

The song is the opening track from new album ‘TILT’, which arrives on April 1 via Heavenly Recordings. It follows on from previously released singles ‘Feels Like A Different Thing‘ and ‘Holiday’.

The new song is accompanied by a one-shot party scene clip directed by Joe Agius (Hatchie, The Creases, Rinse), and has been released to coincide with International Women’s Day.

The song’s opening lyrics offer a powerful feminist manifesto: “I’m a woman of many words, but words do not define me. / This is my house that I built with my own two hands and if I so desire, I will burn it down/ So don’t call me the spark. I’m the fire and the flame. Ok?”



You can listen to the new track here:

Confidence Man will tour in the UK in May and June in support of ‘TILT’ – you can see their upcoming tour dates below, and find tickets here.

May

1 – Get Together, Sheffield

3 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

4 – Concorde 2, Brighton

5 – The Forum, London

7 – The Liquid Room, Edinburgh

8 – St Luke’s, Glasgow

10 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

11 – Waterfront, Norwich

12 – The Junction, Cambridge

13 – Marble Factory, Bristol

June

3 – The Mighty Hoopla, London

4 – Live At Leeds Festival, Leeds

11 – Kite Festival, Kidlington

12 – Cannock Chase Forest, Staffordhsire

14 – Eden Project, Cornwall

16 – Delamare Forest, Cheshire

19 – Kenwood House, London

22 – Canons Marsh Amphitheatre, Bristol

Confidence Man recently released the Erol Alkan and Bruise remixes of their single ‘Holiday’.

They were also announced for Glastonbury Festival last week. You can see the full line up so far here.