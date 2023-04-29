Confidence Man team up with Daniel Avery on ‘On & On (Again)’

Confidence Man have teamed up with Daniel Avery for their new track ‘On & On (Again)’.

The new single marks the beginning of a more club-focused chapter for the electro-pop duo at their new label home at Polydor. ‘On & On (Again)’ is A heady mix of Confidence Man’s maximalist songwriting and the thunderous energy of producer Avery’s left-field rave music.

“Dan knows what’s good,” said the duo in a statement. “And Conman does too. It’s a match made in sexy rave heaven. A naughty international subgenre mashup. Yin and Yang in parachute pants. And we did it all for you. Open up and let us in.”

The single is Confidence Man’s first release since their 2022 LP ‘TILT’. In a four-star review, NME shared that “the Brisbane electro-poppers are still anything but subtle. The beats are still blaring, the grooves immediate and direct.

“Most of the songs are still about partying and fucking. Nevertheless, it’s a decidedly different experience to its predecessor. It’s less silly but more assured, happy to let pumping ’90s-indebted rave instrumentals take centre stage as often as Planet and Bones’ storytelling.”

The duo are set to play a handful of festivals this summer including Wilderness festival, All Points East, Neighbourhood Festival, Primavera Sound, Parklife Festival and more. They will also be supporting New Order on their 2023 UK and European tour as well as supporting Self Esteem at her hometown headlining show in Sheffield. Check out their full tour dates below.

Common Man Tour Dates are:

MAY

20 – London, UK, Con Man x Little Gay Brother

28 – Warrington, UK, Neighbourhood Festival

31 – Barcelona, Spain, Primavera Sound

JUNE

4 – London, UK, Mighty Hoopla

7 – Madrid, Spain, Primavera Sound

11 – Manchester, UK, Parklife Festival

JULY

21 – Suffolk, UK, Latitude Festival

AUGUST

4 – Oxfordshire, UK, Wilderness Festival

5 – Brighton, UK, Brighton Pride

12 – Cornwall, UK, Boardmasters Festival

18 – Shropshire, UK, Camp Bestival

28 – London, UK, All Points East

SEPTEMBER

3 – Laois, Ireland, Electric Picnic

21– Royal Arena, Copenhagen

23 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

26 – Zénith, Paris

29 – The O2, London

OCTOBER

1 – 3Arena, Dublin

5 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

7 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Meanwhile, Daniel Avery will be featured on a new reworked Interpol album titled “Interpolations’. The LP will feature reimagined versions of songs from their 2022 album ‘The Other Side Of Make Believe’.

Avery has also been recently announced as part of the line-up for Glastonbury’s Silver Hayes area.