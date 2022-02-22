Connect Festival to relaunch in Edinburgh

The organisers of T In The Park and TRNSMT have announced the return of Scotland’s Connect Festival.

The event will take place at the Royal Highland Centre near Edinburgh Airport from August 26-28, with the first acts due to be revealed shortly.

Connect Festival was previously held at Inveraray Castle in Argyll in 2007 and 2008, with the line-up over the two years including Beastie Boys, LCD Soundsystem, Hot Chip and Primal Scream.

While this new edition of Connect is not a camping festival, there will be luxury and boutique camping facilities available, including pre-pitched bell tents. There are also four hotels all within walking distance of the festival site.

Geoff Ellis, chief executive of DF Concerts and Events, said: “During initial planning discussions around the relaunch of Connect, we realised that we had to make some changes and to remaster the original festival proposition for today’s audiences.”

He added: “One of the biggest considerations we had was around public transport and ensuring the event was accessible to festival goers from across the country.

“The Royal Highland Centre provides a purpose-built event site that is readily accessible by public transport for each of the three days. This not only makes it easy for festivalgoers to attend but hugely supports our ambition to deliver a more sustainable festival now and into the future.”

In other news, 50 Cent was recently announced as the latest act to play The Big Top at the Royal Highland Centre. The series, which takes place on the same site as Connect, is also staged by DF Concerts.

Other acts scheduled to play the pop-up venue in June include James, Madness, Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol and Biffy Clyro. Find tickets here.