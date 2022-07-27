Connie Constance has announced her second album, ‘Miss Power’ – listen to new track ‘Till The World’s Awake’ below.

The Watford singer-songwriter will release the follow-up to ‘English Rose’ (2019) on November 4 via Play It Again Sam. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Speaking about the infectious first taste of the upcoming 12-track record, Constance described ‘Till World’s Awake’ as “the indie dance single of [her] dreams”.

“Since writing it, it has taken on a whole other meaning,” the artist continued, explaining how she’d been thinking about “the minority communities that I love within in the UK”.

Constance added: “It’s truly a letter to the universe, to what some people may call God, others Allah, and so on. It’s a song that says thank you for looking out for me, thank you for the chance of making my dreams a reality, and thank you for the beautiful people that you have kept around me.

“It feels like an empowering message that no matter how much the world we live in tries to distract us from our power, make us feel small or as if we don’t fit in… it cannot take away from us the work we have done and who we are when we are together building our own opportunities amongst one another and shaping our own realities.”

She concluded: “We have to work extra hard to be understood, but we will be, and until the worlds awake we have each other and no one can take that from us.”

Per a press release, ‘Miss Power’ will boast “dramatic, passionate and empowering scenes with hooks aplenty” as well as lyrics that “excitedly unpick heartbreak, Connie’s strained relationship with her father and her struggles with mental health”.

You can see the official cover artwork and tracklist for the album below.

1. ‘In The Beginning’

2. ‘Till The World’s Awake’

3. ‘Miss Power’

4. ‘Never Get To Love’

5. ‘Mood Hoover’

6. ‘Heavyweight Champion’

7. ‘Hurt You’

8. ‘Kamikaze’

9. ‘Home’

10. ‘YUCK!’

11. ‘Blank Canvas’

12. ‘Red Flag’

Connie Constance, who’s recently supported Patti Smith and Nova Twins, is set to perform at Y Not Festival tomorrow (July 29) ahead of a scheduled appearance at Wilderness on August 7.

In October, she’ll play at Live At Leeds: In The City 2022 before opening for Yard Act on select dates of their UK headline tour in November/December.

Last September saw Constance release the four-track EP ‘Prim & Propa’, which followed on from 2020’s ‘The Butterfly Club’.