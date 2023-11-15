‘Conor Oberst and Friends’ announce residencies for 2024

Conor Oberst has announced a run of 2024 residencies in New York and Los Angeles titled ‘Conor Oberst and Friends’.

The Bright Eyes frontman will embark on a handful of solo residencies across the two major cities that will see him play a discography-spanning set list along with surprise guests and a rotating backing band.

Oberst will kick off his residency in Los Angeles at the Teragram Ballroom where he will play weekly shows on March 7, 14, 21 and 28. The following month, the musician will head to the East Coast to play New York’s Bowery Ballroom on April 4, 11 and 18. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets.

“I am very excited about these residencies,” said Oberst on a post announcing the residencies on social media. “This is something that me and my booking agent Eric have talked about for years but the timing was never quite right and now the stars have finally aligned and couldn’t be happier.”

He continued: “It will be a lot of work putting together a different band and set every week but it’s a challenge I think will be rewarding. Luckily I have lived in both New York City and Los Angeles off and on for many years and so I have a lot of musician friends to help me out. It will be an experiment for sure. Looking forward to it. Not completely sure how it will all turn out but that is the best part about it.”

‘Conor Oberst and Friends’ 2025 residency dates are”

MARCH

7 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles

14 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles

21 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles

28 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles

APRIL

4 – Bowery Ballroom – New York City

11 – Bowery Ballroom – New York City

18 – Bowery Ballroom – New York City

25 – Bowery Ballroom – New York City

In other news, Bright Eyes recently released their Companions project, which saw the band reissue their back catalogue, accompanied by new recordings.

In June, the band made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden to perform ‘Falling Out Of Love At This Volume’, which appeared on the companion record to ‘A Collection Of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997’.