Conor Oberst reportedly walks off stage during Bright Eyes gig

Conor Oberst has reportedly walked off stage during a Bright Eyes gig.

According to reports from fans at the show (via Brooklyn Vegan), Oberst left the stage after just two songs during the band’s show at The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall yesterday (May 22).

Jezebel Senior Reporter Caitlin Cruz, who was at the gig, added: “Bright Eyes played two songs. Conor Oberst walked off. And now the band is suggesting Bright Eyes karaoke with Bright Eyes for the crowd.”

In later tweets, Cruz said that the karaoke went on for a few songs before the venue cancelled the show and refunded tickets.

The group are scheduled to play New Orleans’ Orpheum Theater tonight (May 23) and a New York show is scheduled for June 3.

NME has reached out to representatives of Bright Eyes for comment.

Last month, Bright Eyes stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to deliver a performance of ‘Dance And Sing’.

The song – which Oberst and co. performed with a full band and a miniature orchestra – features on the band’s 2020 album ‘Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was’, which marked their first full-length project in almost a decade.

The band are preparing to reissue all nine of their studio albums along with a ‘Companion’ EP featuring new recordings of songs from the original release plus a cover version from an artist they found particularly inspiring at the time.

They will kick off the campaign on May 27, with their first three albums – ‘A Collection Of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997’, 1998’s ‘Letting Off The Happiness’ and 2000 LP ‘Fevers And Mirrors’.

In February, the band shared new recordings of ‘Falling Out Of Love At This Volume’, ‘Contrast And Compare’ featuring Waxahatchee, and ‘Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh’ with Phoebe Bridgers from the six-track Companion EPs.

he band have also announced a series of UK, Ireland and shows in Europe kicking off in London on August 30. Their tour will also call at Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Dublin. You can purchase tickets here.

Bright Eyes will play:

AUGUST 2022

30 – London Eventim Apollo

31 – Manchester O2 Apollo

SEPTEMBER 2022

1 – Dublin Vicar Street

5 – Birmingham O2 Institute

6 – Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland