Consequence shares new Kanye West-produced single ‘Blood Stain’

Consequence has shared a new track produced by his long-time collaborator Kanye West titled ‘Blood Stain’. You can hear it below.

The slick new single is Consequence’s features signature West production, and according to a Tweet by the rapper will be the first song from a forthcoming album.

🩸🩸ITS UP🩸🩸 BLOOD STAIN produced by YE 1st Single from the forthcoming LP Nice Doing Business With You https://t.co/kbHrYZFIs4 — Consequence (@ItsTheCons) June 10, 2022

He had teased the track earlier this week with a snippet of studio footage, promising the “beat of the year” as he wished West a “happy billion dollar birthday” – the rapper recently turned 45.

🩸🩸BEAT OF THE YEAR🩸🩸 DROPPING THIS FRIDAY BLOOD STAIN produced by YE Happy Billion Dollar Birthday #Kanye45. 🩸🩸GET READY🩸🩸 pic.twitter.com/4PaPcdRsAm — Consequence (@ItsTheCons) June 8, 2022

The two have been friends for some time. Consequence featured on early West albums including ‘The College Dropout’ and ‘Late Registration’, while West produced much of Consequence’s 2007 album ‘Don’t Quit Your Day Job!’ and 2009 single ‘Whatever U Want’.

In 2010, West enlisted Consequence for the track ‘Chain Heavy’ in his G.O.O.D. Music series, and they co-wrote the track ‘Selah’ for 2019’s ‘Jesus Is King‘.

Last year, meanwhile, Consequence shared a diss record called ‘Party Time’ which took aim at Drake over his beef with West. The feud between the two was subsequently settled.

Last week, meanwhile, West teamed up with Vory on his new track, ‘Daylight’. The new track featured on Vory’s upcoming album, ‘Lost Souls’, which is released this Friday (June 3) via Dream Chasers/Universal Music Group.

The week before that, West‘s collaboration with the late XXXTentacion was released.

‘True Love’ appears on West’s recent ‘Donda 2’ album, which until last week had only been available on the Stem Player that was launched to release the rapper’s album in February.