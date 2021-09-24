‘Controlling Britney Spears’: a follow-up documentary to ‘Framing Britney Spears’ to air tonight

The filmmakers behind the Framing Britney Spears are set to air a surprise follow-up film titled Controlling Britney Spears tonight (September 24).

The documentary, which was released via Hulu back in February, shone a light on the star’s controversial ongoing conservatorship.

Its follow-up, Controlling Britney Spears, will air tonight on FX and Hulu in the United States.

After the first documentary dissected the singer’s conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement, the follow-up will tell the story of the “intense surveillance apparatus that monitored every move the pop star made.”

NEW INSIDER REVELATIONS. @FXDocs & The New York Times Present: #ControllingBritneySpears. All-new TONIGHT at 10PM EST on FX. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/lLBExqdKKX — Hulu (@hulu) September 24, 2021

While many were supportive of Framing Britney Spears, Spears herself criticised the film, saying it was “hypocritical” in its invasion of her private life, and that she “didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past.”

Director Samantha Stark then responded to the criticism, explaining how she “totally understands” Britney’s complaints.

Reviewing Framing Britney Spears, NME wrote: “Framing Britney Spears acknowledges that ‘the real Britney’ is essentially unknowable at this stage: because she rarely gives interviews and has almost never spoken about her conservatorship on record, fans are left searching for coded messages in her superficially perky Instagram captions.

“And for obvious reasons, it offers no satisfying conclusion because Spears’ legal battle to rework the terms of her conservatorship is ongoing.”

Another documentary on the star, this one from Netflix and titled Britney vs. Spears, is coming out next week (September 28) – watch the trailer here.