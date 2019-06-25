‘Michael Jackson is innocent’ campaign organisers erect posters across Europe to mark 10th anniversary of his death

Their posters were investigated by the UK advertising watchdog earlier this year.

The organisers of the controversial ‘Michael Jackson is innocent’ posters have commemorated Jackson on the 10th anniversary of his death with billboards across Europe.

Back in March, the UK’s advertising watchdog launched an investigation into the posters which were organised by the website MJInnocent.com. The organisers purchased advertising space across London, including on buses and bus shelters, which showed photos of Jackson with the words “innocent” across his mouth and the slogan “Facts don’t lie, people do.”

The adverts first emerged in the wake of Leaving Neverland, a joint documentary from Channel 4 and HBO that detailed allegations of child abuse against the star, allegations which have been denied by Jackson’s family,

Now, the same organisers have arranged for several electronic billboards to appear in London, Rotterdam and Dublin to commemorate the anniversary of Jackson’s passing.

In statement, the organisers of the billboards wrote: “It’s Sunday, June 23rd 2019 and it’s night here in the UK. In almost 24 hours, the time will mark the 10-year anniversary of the passing of Michael Jackson. MJINNOCENT have been working around the clock for the past number of days to ensure that he is remembered and celebrated by as many people as possible.

“We are proud to announce that on June 25th, digital billboards in the UK, Netherlands and Ireland will advertise the MJI official commemoration image, and we encourage the International fan community to also take part alongside us during this time.”

Last week (June 23), Janet Jackson – who is appearing at Glastonbury this weekend – said that the legacy of her brother Michael Jackson “will continue”, despite recent accusations of sexual abuse made against him.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, singer Janet Jackson has spoken of what will become of Michael’s legacy. “It will continue,” she said. “I love it when I see kids emulating him, when adults still listen to his music.

“It just lets you know the impact that my family has had on the world. I hope I’m not sounding arrogant in any way — I’m just stating what is. It’s really all God’s doing, and I’m just thankful for that.”

Back in March, it was reported that Janet Jackson refused to perform at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in protest of HBO. The US network, which broadcasted Leaving Neverland, also aired the prestigious music ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Leaving Neverland HBO case is set to remain open after a judge recently rejected the Jackson estate’s arbitration request.