Controversy as Tennessee Republican Caucus Chair objects to honouring Allison Russell – but not Paramore

When it comes to celebrating their Grammy Award-winning musicians, the state of Tennessee has shared that it is fine praising Paramore, but not Allison Russell.

Both artists took home awards at the 2024 ceremony for the Grammys earlier this month – with Paramore winning in Best Rock Album and Best Alternative Music Performance categories, and Russell taking home the Best American Roots Performance with her song ‘Eve Was Black’.

However, despite both Russell and Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams openly speaking out against anti-LGBTQIA+ legislatures in Tennessee in the past, a Republican leader has blocked a resolution to honour the former.

The decision to celebrate the artists following their wins was put forward by Democrat Justin Jones, however, but it was House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison who objected to the second and had the decision killed.

According to The Tennessean, Faison took no issue with Paramore being honoured, but made a “procedural move that kicked Jones’ resolution off the night’s consent calendar and back to committee, where objected consent items often die.” The reasons behind the block have yet to be explained.

Discussing the decision during an announcements portion of the House floor session on Monday evening (February 12), Jones said: “There are people in our midst who are making Black history, and I want to honour them during this Black History Month.”

He continued: “I would like to announce that it’s concerning that this body chooses to denigrate, or to—” House Speaker Cameron Sexton then cut off his mic (via Stereogum).

He also took to social media to write: “Tonight my Republican colleagues blocked a resolution honouring Black American Roots artist Allison Russell for her first Grammy win… (Russell) has worked tirelessly to foster an inclusive Nashville through her music and continues to make Black History here in Tennessee.”

Despite the honour being blocked, Russell later took to social media to express her gratitude for Jones, as well as Rep. Gloria Johnson for supporting the resolution.

“That the TN GOP blocked it, I take as a compliment,” she wrote on X/Twitter. “Their bigotry, sadly, is on relentless display. We have a chance this year to make a real change in TN.”

That you & @VoteGloriaJ presented this resolution is a high honour. That the TN GOP blocked it, I take as a compliment. Their bigotry, sadly, is on relentless display. We have a chance this year to make a real change in TN #loverising #rainbowcoalition #register #vote #rise✊🏾🌈 https://t.co/mZ45WOU2Ul — Allison Russell (@outsidechild13) February 13, 2024

Jones and Johnson are two of the three “Tennessee three” legislators whom Republicans attempted to banish from the House in 2023, and both appeared at last year’s Americana Honours & Awards to present a free-speech award to Russell.

Last year, both the Americana singer and Paramore frontwoman appeared at the “Love Rising” benefit show at the Bridgestone Arena to protest Tennessee’s then-newly enacted anti-drag laws. Others who appeared at the show included Hozier, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell.

Similarly, Williams has also outwardly supported the outnumbered Democrats in the past – including sharing a photo of her standing with Jones. The legislator later described Williams as a fellow fighter of fascism.

As highlighted by Variety, this is not Faison’s first time blocking a proclamation for a nationally renowned Tennessee musician. In 2021, he made national headlines when he blocked a proclamation honouring Brothers Osborne singer TJ Osborne, who had recently come out as gay, even though the resolution had unanimously passed the state Senate.