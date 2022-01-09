Converge announce US tour dates for March 2022

Massachusetts hardcore outfit Converge have announced a 10-show run of North American tour dates, filling the gaps left by a postponed Meshuggah tour.

The latter band confirmed they’d be pushing back their winter run last month, with one of its members “undergoing medical treatment related to a skin condition on his hands”. Converge were due to appear as the tour’s lead support, but dropped off due to scheduling conflicts with the rescheduled dates.

With the month of March now cleared, they’ll be hitting the road for their own run of intimate headliners, kicking off in Philadelphia on Thursday March 10. They’ll roll through Baltimore, Richmond and Asheville over the weekend, before starting the new week in Orlando on Monday March 14, and Tampa on Tuesday 15.

After a single, daylong break, the run will pick back up on Thursday March 17 with a gig in Atlanta, before the Converge and their crew hit Cincinnati, Chicago and Detroit. Tickets for all shows are available from the band’s website.

Joining Converge for all dates of the run will be a trio of up-and-coming outfits all dealing in flavours of music primed for mosh pits: grindcore four-piece Full Of Hell, industrial metal troupe Uniform and sludge-metallers Thou. According to a press release, the playing order of the support acts will shuffle will each show. The band advise fans that “attendees should arrive to the shows early to ensure seeing every band”.

Converge released their 10th studio album, ‘Bloodmoon: I’ – a collaborative effort with goth-rocker Chelsea Wolfe, multi-instrumentalist Ben Chisholm and Cave In frontman Stephen Brodsky – digitally in November via Epitaph, with a vinyl release slated for June 24 via Deathwish.

Upon its announcement, the band explained that they began working on ‘Bloodmoon: I’ in late 2019. Early demos were spearheaded by Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou, producing the sessions from his own studio, God City, in the band’s batting grounds of Salem. As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, the album was finished remotely.

“We wanted to do something grander than the typical four-piece Converge music,” frontman Jacob Bannon said in a press release. “Our dynamics are pushing and pulling in all different directions on this record, and I find that to be creatively rewarding.”

Converge’s 2022 US tour dates are:

MARCH

Thursday 10 – Philadelphia, Underground Arts

Friday 11 – Baltimore, The Ottobar

Saturday 12 – Richmond, The Broadberry

Sunday 13 – Asheville, The Orange Peel

Monday 14 – Orlando, The Abbey

Tuesday 15 – Tampa, The Orpheum Tampa

Thursday 17 – Atlanta, The Masquerade

Friday 18 – Cincinnati, Legends

Saturday 19 – Chicago, The Bottom Lounge

Sunday 20 – Detroit, El Club