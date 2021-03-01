Conway The Machine fuels rumours of Eminem collaboration

Conway The Machine has hinted that a collaboration with Eminem and The Alchemist is on the way.

The US rapper said he was “just here for the comments” when he was asked why he had re-tweeted the rumour from his own account. No official confirmation of a collaboration has been given.

The tweet in question reads: “POSSIBLE PROJECT IN COLLABORATION BETWEEN EMINEM, CONWAY AND ALCHEMIST CAN BE ON THE WAY, NOTHING CONFIRMED UNTIL THE MOMENT!!!”

I’m just here for the comments 🍿 😂 — CONWAY (@WHOISCONWAY) February 27, 2021

Conway is signed to Eminem’s label Shady Records and released his debut solo album ‘From King To A GOD’ in 2020.

The 14-track project arrived last September and features guest appearances and production from Freddie Gibbs, Method Man, DJ Premier, Mobb Deep‘s Havoc, Lloyd Banks, Dej Loaf, Alchemist, Daringer, Erick Sermon, Hit-Boy as well as fellow Griselda collective rappers Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher.

His second solo album ‘God Don’t Make Mistakes’ is slated for a release this year, however no date has been set.

Meanwhile, in Eminem news, the rapper recently celebrated ‘Lose Yourself’ hitting one billion streams on Spotify.

Eminem’s 2002 track was the lead single from the soundtrack to his semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile, which was also released in 2002.

‘Lose Yourself’, which gave Eminem his first US number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003, has now earned a significant streaming record to add to its already weighty list of accolades.