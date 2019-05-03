"Ezra was very into collaboration and asking for people’s ideas."

Danielle Haim has discussed the experience of working with Vampire Weekend on their new album ‘Father Of The Bride‘.

The musician, a part of sibling trio Haim alongside her sisters Este and Alana, sings a duet on three of the songs on the record, including opener ‘Hold You Now’.

Speaking to Pitchfork, she explained that she first met Koenig in 2010 while she was touring with Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas.

“When [Ezra] started talking about his new album, he showed me, I think it was, ‘Hold You Now’,” she said. “He was like, ‘Maybe it should be like a duet,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, anything I can help with, I’m so down.’ That was the first song we officially started working together on.”

The album was partly recorded at Haim’s house, in the home studio of the record’s producer Ariel Rechtshaid, who is also her live-in romantic partner.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“I would come in to say what up, and Ezra would be like, ‘Hey, listen to what I wrote, do you want to put some harmonies on it?'” she explained.

“I wasn’t really a great host,” she continued. “When Ariel and Ezra start working, they’re in the zone. I never really wanted to bother them.”

She also discussed the influences she and Ezra drew from for their musical collaborations. “[Ezra] was always harkening back to these old songs that he loved growing up – duets between a male and a female. We wanted to capture that same spark. But it was such an off-the-cuff, loose thing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Haim also described how she ended up serenading Jenny Lewis with her own music, and cites Soccer Mommy, Steve Lacy and Rosalia among her current favourite artists.

In a four-star review, NME called ‘Father Of The Bride’ “A key reinvention for Vampire Weekend, with a looseness and funkiness that proves, thankfully, they’ve not overthought the comeback.”

As well as releasing their first album in six years, the band recently backed Bernie Sanders in his 2020 US Presidential bid.