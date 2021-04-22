Cordae shares new four-track project featuring Q-Tip and Young Thug

Rapper Cordae has shared a new four-track project called ‘Just Until….’ – you can listen to it below.

The new “4 Pack” sees the Maryland artist (formerly known as YBN Cordae) collaborate with A Tribe Called Quest‘s Q-Tip on the riveting ‘More Life’, and Atlanta rapper Young Thug on the zippy ‘Wassup’.

The long-awaited follow-up to Cordae’s Grammy nominated 2019 debut album, ‘The Lost Boy’, also features musical contributions from Raphael Saadiq and Terrace Martin.

Listen to ‘Just Until….’ below:

In addition to the release of the new project, Cordae has also shared a video for ‘More Life’, directed by Dom Bruno and Cordae himself. It follows the rapper as he goes back to his old neighbourhood, as well as his middle school and the college he dropped out of.

Watch the video below:

Last July, Cordae, who is a vocal defender of justice and equality, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky alongside rapper Trae Tha Truth and a number of other community leaders while protesting for justice in the name of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed by police officers during a botched raid on her home in the state in March, 2020. While a Kentucky grand jury indicted former detective Brett Hankison on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment relating to gunfire, they failed to indict Myles Cosgrove, the officer who fired the shot that killed Taylor, or the other officer, John Mattingly.

