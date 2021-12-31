Cordae shares throwback video of himself rapping over Kanye West’s ‘Gone’

Just a few weeks out from the release of his forthcoming second album, ‘From A Bird’s Eye View’, Cordae has shared a vintage clip of himself rapping over Kanye West’s 2005 track ‘Gone’.

The former YBN member adds his own bars to the ‘Late Registration’ cut, rapping: “…Couldn’t find the basement / We try to move up but we climb adjacent / Presently these goals are just manifesting / ‘Cause right now, our pockets looking anorexic / People hating on the grind and I can’t respect it / Got a vision for the future, damn my plans is hectic, n****.”

In a caption shared alongside the clip, Cordae wrote: “16 yr old me was fake nice haha.” Check it out below:

‘From A Bird’s Eye View’ is due out on January 14 via Atlantic. It follows the April 2021 release of his four-track EP ‘Just Until…’ – for which he teamed up with A Tribe Called Quest founder Q-Tip, Young Thug and Raphael Saadiq – and is set to feature the singles ‘Gifted’ (featuring Roddy Ricch), ‘Super’ and ‘Sinister’ (featuring Lil Wayne).

Earlier in the year, Cordae teamed up with Eminem and Jack Harlow for a new version of the former’s track ‘Killer’. The original version of the song appeared on Eminem’s most recent album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By – Side B’.

Meanwhile, West recently teamed up with Drake for their ‘Free Larry Hoover’ benefit concert, which took place in LA earlier this month. It marked the ‘DONDA’ rapper’s monumental reunion with Drake after the pair put an end to their longstanding feud, and saw them perform together for the first time since 2016.

In a five-star review of the concert, NME said: “Tonight it turns out that you don’t need to have faith in anything other than the power of two talents at the top of their respective games to have a near-religious experience. Here’s to making up with your enemies.”