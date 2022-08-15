Corey Feldman claims Marilyn Manson sabotaged his 2017 ‘Heavenly Tour’

Corey Feldman has accused Marilyn Manson of sabotaging his 2017 ‘Heavenly Tour’.

The actor and singer has alleged that Manson was responsible for sending in back up singers who were sent to do a bad job.

“The ‘Heavenly Tour’ was definitely the exact opposite of that,” Feldman told Consequence. “It was the ‘Hellish Tour.’ But that was due to infiltration. We had people that were sent in that were spies that were not there to be musicians but were there to cause mayhem.”

“They [the back up singers] were purposely singing off-key,” he added. “Playing wrong parts, doing stuff like that so we would get negative attention, get negative reviews. And then made all these terrible allegations after the tour ended, saying that we didn’t feed them and we didn’t pay them, and they didn’t shower. Just stupid stuff.”

Feldman also pointed to problems with the tour bus.

He added: “The bus broke down ten times. It happened to be Marilyn Manson’s bus, and when I say ‘happened to,’ I say that lightly. It happened to be Marilyn Manson’s bus driver and it happened to Marilyn Manson’s girlfriend that happened to be part of the band or one of the girlfriends.”

However, when asked why Manson would want to allegedly infiltrate and sabotage his tour, Feldman had to admit he wasn’t sure.

“I can’t tell you,” he is reported as saying, nevertheless claiming “we just know that he was behind the scenes of a lot of stuff.”

Feldman also said he was partly to blame.

He said: “I was very sloppy. I put out an open Facebook post and said we were doing an open casting call for young females who were attractive and could play multiple instruments and that were willing to wear this ridiculous costume on stage – because a lot of rock and roll girls don’t really want to do that. If you were willing to wear wings and a halo and willing to dress like an angel, you could come and audition.

“So we kind of left it open to anybody, and another thing we did was open our house up to people and let them stay there if they needed. So we were the perfect patsy.”

NME has contacted a spokesperson for Manson for comment on the claims.

Feldman’s comments come after he previously accused Manson of “decades long mental and emotional abuse” and grooming him, allegations Manson has yet to respond to.

Manson is facing civil lawsuits from several women who have come forward with their own allegations against him. They include Game Of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, who is suing Manson for alleged sexual assault, physical abuse and human trafficking.

Model Ashley Morgan Smithline, meanwhile, is seeking damages for her claims of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Manson denies any wrongdoing.