Corey Taylor addresses concerns over mental health “breakdown”: “I’m getting the help I need”

Corey Taylor has shared a new video addressing fans’ concerns over his mental health after he cancelled a North America tour – see what the Slipknot frontman had to say below.

Earlier this year, Taylor announced that he was cancelling his solo North American tour to take a break and focus on his mental health and spend time with his family. Yesterday (January 24), he announced a short run of four shows in Asia between late March and early April.

Shortly after announcing the Asia tour, the rock and metal musician began receiving comments about confusion as to why his North America shows were cancelled in the name of mental health, but he was able to announce Asia gigs.

Taking to Instagram, a solemn looking Corey Taylor said: “The truth of the matter is, I understand why so many of you are upset. I’m just going to break it down for you. I, over the last year, have had a complete and utter breakdown of boundaries, mental health, ego, entitlement, the whole nine years culminating in a very, very real, very near relapse.”

He continued: “I kinda don’t recognise myself. Again, I wanted to address this and just tell people that I needed time to reset, I need time to start working on my heart and mind and get straight. The reason I’m keeping the Southeast Asia run is, it’s literally four shows, it’s literally a week. I’m gonna see how I do with that and take it day by day basically.”

“I’m working on self care right now, I’m getting the help I need, and surrounding myself with my family. To everyone concerned with me, thank you very much, I appreciate it. To anyone who’s upset, I hope this answers your questions.

Taylor concluded: “I’m just doing the best for me right now, it’s a long road and I don’t know what’s at the end of it but I look forward to it, I have gratitude for it and I hope you can show me some patience.”

Taylor has previously opened up about his battle with PTSD in an interview with NME. His second solo record ‘CMF2‘ contained a song called ‘Post Traumatic Blues’, which dealt with Corey’s experience with condition.

“It was one of those songs that I didn’t want to just be about me and my experiences – I wanted it to be a bridge between people who are dealing with PTSD and the people who are desperately trying to understand the nuances of what people have to go through,” he said. “It’s one of the reasons why it tears families apart and went so undiagnosed for so many years – we never recognised the rainbow of symptoms and issues that come with it.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: