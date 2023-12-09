Corey Taylor announces 2024 North American tour

Corey Taylor has announced a run of solo shows across North America for early next year.
The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman timed the announcement to coincide with his 50th birthday yesterday (December 8), thanking fans for their birthday wishes by revealing a month-long run of shows.
The tour will kick off on February 3 in Toronto, and will wrap up on March 3 in Omaha, Nebraska. Along the way, he’ll also make stops in Montreal, New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New Orleans, and several more cities.
At his solo shows, Taylor has tended to perform a mix of his own material as well as Slipknot and Stone Sour songs.
Tickets are expected to go on sale on December 15 – you can buy yours here and see the full list of dates below.
FEBRUARY
3 – Toronto, Ontario, History
4 – Montreal, Quebec, L’Olympia
6 – New York, NY, Irving Plaza
7 – Philadelphia, PA, Fillmore
9 – Silver Spring, MD, Fillmore
10 – McKees Rocks, PA, Roxian Theatre
13 – Columbus, OH, Kemba Live!
14 – Grand Rapids, MI, GLC Live at 20 Monroe
16 – Bowler, WI, Mohican North Star Casino
17 – Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room
18 – Chattanooga, TN, The Signal
20 – Richmond, VA, The National
21 – Norfolk, VA, The NorVa
23 – Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre
24 – Charlotte, NC, Fillmore Charlotte
26 – Birmingham, AL, Iron City
27 – New Orleans, LA, Fillmore Harrah’s
29 – San Antonio, TX, Aztec Theater
MARCH
2 – Tulsa, OK, Tulsa Theater
3 – Omaha, NE, Steelhouse Omaha
The tour is in support of Taylor’s recent second solo album ‘CMF2’, which was released in September. In a three-star review, NME wrote: “There’s enough good stuff on here to justify the album’s existence. And if nothing else, it’s a fascinating insight into the dichotomy that drives one of the greatest bands of the 21st Century.”
Meanwhile, Taylor also recently revealed that he was working on his first film score, saying it was “something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time”.