Corey Taylor announces ‘CMFT2’ UK and European tour

Corey Taylor has announced an upcoming UK and European tour for his second solo album ‘CMFT2’. Check out the new single ‘Post Traumatic Blues’ below.

The album is a follow-up to the singer’s 2020 debut LP, ‘CMFT’, and is slated to arrive on September 15.

‘CMFT2’ will be the first of Taylor’s albums with BMG, and the first to arrive under his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings. It also sees the Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman take on lead guitar, rhythm guitar, piano and mandolin parts, as well as the lead vocals throughout the album.

Following on from lead single ‘Beyond’, which arrived in May, Taylor has now shared the second track from the upcoming release — an introspective track called ‘Post Traumatic Blues’.

According to the artist, the song deals with PTSD and aims to reflect the emotional rollercoaster faced by those who suffer from the condition. “‘Post Traumatic Blues’ is my attempt to describe for people what it’s like to deal with PTSD,” Taylor began.

“Sometimes it’s so hard for people to understand the ups and downs, the severity of the cold and numbness, that I wanted to try and build a bridge lyrically between the ones living with the disease and the ones who are trying to help them.” Check out the song below.

To coincide with the release, the Slipknot star has revealed details of an upcoming UK and European tour, which is set to kick off later this year.

Starting on November 8, the tour will kick off with a show at Leeds’ O2 Academy, followed by a gig in Wolverhampton the following day. From there, the dates will see Taylor make stops in cities including Manchester, Glasgow and London, before heading over to France, Germany and The Netherlands later in the month.

Pre-sale tickets are available now here, and general on-sale tickets will go live here this Friday (July 14) at 9am BST and 10am CET.

An exclusive album event, ‘An Evening With Corey Taylor’ has also been announced, and is set to take place on August 7.

Held at Pryzm in Kingston, the event is held in association with Banquet Records and will feature an interview, audience Q&A and more. Find any remaining tickets for the upcoming event here.

In other Corey Taylor news, earlier this year, the frontman sat down with NME to discuss the upcoming album — describing it as “more of a punch in the face” than his 2020 debut.

“I can’t wait for people to hear this album… It chews up that first record and spits it out. It’s more dialled-in with everything people expect from me, so it’s got hints of ‘CMFT’ but there are also hints of Slipknot, Stone Sour and all the stuff I’ve done in my acoustic shows. It’s got everything for everybody. People are going to fucking lose it,” he said.

“I was really inspired by my band, but also the reaction that the first solo run had, where people leaned into everything,” he added. “They liked the acoustic stuff, they liked the heavy stuff, they liked the fun stuff. We wanted to make a hybrid thing, but not have it feel chaotic.”