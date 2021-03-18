Corey Taylor announces socially distanced ‘CMFTour’ for 2021

Corey Taylor has shared details of a “COVID-19 safe” US tour this year.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman will tour America to promote his debut solo album, ‘CMF‘, which was released last October. He’ll kick things off in Tempe, Arizona on May 18 before wrapping the tour in Lincoln, Nebraska on June 19.

Taylor explained to Rolling Stone how the tour will be safe for ticketholders during a pandemic. “We’ll be taking as many precautions as we can: the usual social distancing, pod seating (sectioned off area with an allotted number of people who came together allowed inside), temperature checks, waivers signed at the door, masks in place everywhere but your pod. We’re encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as well before the tour,” he said.

Dance troupe the Cherry Bombs, which feature Taylor’s wife Alicia Dove, will provide support for the dates. Taylor added: “The Cherry Bombs are gonna do their show, with fire and aerial and rock and all the good stuff, then me and the boys will get up and play for, like, two hours. A chance to act alive again, and a step towards ‘back to normal.’”

Corey Taylor ‘CMFTour’ 2021:

MAY

Tuesday 18 – Tempe, AZ, The Marquee Backyard

Thursday 20 – Lubbock, TX, Lonestar Event Center

Friday 21 – San Antonio, TX, Vibes Event Center

Saturday 22 – Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

Monday 24 – Dallas, TX, Gas Monkey Outdoors

Wednesday 26 – Oklahoma City, OK, Diamond Ballroom

Friday 28 – St. Louis, MO, Pop’s

Saturday 29 – Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works

Sunday 30 – Chattanooga, TN, The Signal

JUNE

Tuesday 1 – Belvidere, IL, The Apollo Theatre

Thursday 3 – Green Bay, WI, Epic Event Center

Saturday 5 – Fort Wayne, IN, Piere’s Entertainment Center

Monday 7 – Joliet, IL, The Forge

Friday 11 – Detroit, MI, Harpo’s

Saturday 12 – East Moline, IL, Rust Belt

Tuesday 15 – Dubuque, IA, Five Flags Event Center

Thursday 17 – Des Moines, IA, Horizon Event Center

Friday 18 – Wichita, KS, The Cotillion Ballroom

Saturday 19 – Lincoln, NE, Bourbon Theatre

For more information including how to get tickets, head here.

In other news, Taylor recently discussed the direction of the next Slipknot album, saying that the band are “entering a realm that we’ve never been”.

The metal legends’ last album was 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, which saw them score their first UK Number One in 18 years and their second overall.

Taylor said the new record could be “conceptual” and will have everything “you would want from a Slipknot project”.