Corey Taylor announces special livestream gig from London’s Palladium

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor‘s upcoming gig in London is set to be livestreamed worldwide to benefit his charitable foundation.
On October 17, Taylor will play the London Palladium as part of a series of debut UK solo shows behind his debut solo album ‘CMFT’.
It has now been announced that the show – dubbed ‘Half Sold Out: CMFT Live At The Palladium’ – will be broadcast live via stream to benefit the singer’s own charity, The Taylor Foundation.
“Not only am I stoked to be coming back to my island to play for my people, I’m over the moon to share it with the rest of the world,” Taylor said in a statement.
“We’re gonna laugh, cry, break dance – sky’s the limit. Enjoy, Earth.”
The show will be streamed live worldwide at 9pm BST on the night, with rebroadcasts available at 9pm EDT and 9pm PDT on the same day. Viewers will also be able to watch the performance on demand for 48 hours after the show.
Tickets for the livestream are available now here.
Corey Taylor’s 2022 UK dates are as follows:
17 – Palladium, London
24 – Arena, Swansea
On the back of ‘CMFT’, Taylor has revealed he’s planning to record his “darker” second solo album early next year.
During a new interview with SiriusXM (via Blabbermouth), Taylor said that he’ll head back to the studio in January and February 2023. “We’re gonna go in and bang [my second solo album] out and get it ready,” he told the station.
“And then once I’m done touring with Slipknot, I’m gonna throw together a really rad, ‘rock is back’ kind of tour for the solo stuff and start bringing out some of the younger – maybe not even some of the younger rock bands, but just some of the bands that don’t get the chance or just don’t get the looks that are afforded to either pop bands and hip-hop bands or people like me who are kind of grandfathered in.”
Taylor continued: “So I’m gonna try and really kind of fly the rock flag and give some opportunities to some of the younger bands and maybe even just the mid-level bands that just haven’t had a shot. ‘Cause there’s so many great bands out there.”
The singer is also releasing a new Slipknot album, ‘The End, So Far’, this Friday (September 30). In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “‘The End, So Far’ may rattle many of the metal faithful, but for the prowess and lasting impression of this record alone, this is a true Slipknot record. It’s unlikely that many fans who’ve been along for the whole ride would jump ship now.”