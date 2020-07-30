Corey Taylor: “‘CMFT’ is probably the most enjoyable album I’ve done since the first Slipknot album”

Corey Taylor has spoken in a new interview about the process behind recording his debut solo album ‘CMFT’, saying that the experience made for “probably the most enjoyable album I’ve done since the first Slipknot album”.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman will release ‘CMFT’ on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. The record was announced yesterday (July 29) and previewed with the tracks ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’ and ‘Black Eyes Blue’.

Speaking to Kerrang! about the making of ‘CMFT’, Taylor said that he dropped his initial plan to release the album in 2021 when the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to Slipknot’s touring plans.

Advertisement

Instead, he assembled a band — guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne, Jason Christopher (bass) and Dustin Robert (drums) — and brought in producer Jay Ruston to record ‘CMFT’ at Kevin Churko’s Hideout studio in Las Vegas.

“I love what I’ve done in the past, I love the projects that I’ve been attached to, but this, honestly, was probably the most enjoyable album that I’ve done since the first Slipknot album,” Taylor told Kerrang!. “There was such a sense of, ‘We’re doing it together.’ I hadn’t felt anything like that for a really long time, man.

“People grow apart, relationships become fractious… people stop liking each other sometimes, in certain bands, you know? But with this, it was totally different, because we were all friends before that. We just happened to all play together, and then we formed a band around that friendship, and it all really galvanised it.

Taylor added: “This has definitely made me appreciate making music again, let’s put it that way.”

Advertisement

You can see the tracklist for ‘CMFT’ below.

1. ‘HWY 666’

2. ‘Black Eyes Blue’

3. ‘Samantha’s Gone’

4. ‘Meine Lux’

5. ‘Halfway Down’

6. ‘Silverfish’

7. ‘Kansas’

8. ‘Culture Head’

9. ‘Everybody Dies On My Birthday’

10. ‘The Maria Fire’

11. ‘Home’

12. ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’ [Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie]

13. ‘European Tour Bus Bathroom Song’