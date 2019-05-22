Watch Slipknot’s Corey Taylor cover David Bowie’s ‘Moonage Daydream’

The classic song was part of a set of covers Taylor performed last weekend in California

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor covered David Bowie‘s classic song ‘Moonage Daydream’ during a solo show in California last weekend – watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

The Bowie song, which featured on the late artist’s 1972 album ‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars’, formed part of a covers-filled set Taylor played at a gig in Garden Grove, California last Sunday (May 19).

According to a fan-compiled setlist, Taylor also performed tracks by the likes of Prince, The Beatles and INXS during the show. You can watch him and his band performing ‘Moonage Daydream’ below.

‘Moonage Daydream’ was also memorably covered by The Last Shadow Puppets during their Pyramid Stage set at Glastonbury back in 2016.

Taylor, meanwhile, will soon return to his full-time duties fronting Slipknot: the band’s next album, titled ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, is set for release on August 9. Last week, Taylor and his fellow bandmates revealed their latest set of on-stage masks in the video for their single ‘Unsainted’.

Speaking in an interview earlier this week, the musician revealed that the dark themes of their new album were inspired by his relationship with social media.

“The crazy thing I have noticed over the last couple years I have seen a shift in the way people look at me,” Taylor said. “I thought having an opinion was something that was cool, and now I’m becoming a meme. I feel everyone is starting to turn on me, so I am using that to my advantage.”