Corey Taylor has spoken about the importance of musicians’ jobs during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman is gearing up to release his debut solo album later this year and said in a new interview putting out new music was his way of doing his bit for people.

During an appearance on radio show Full Metal Jackie, the star was asked how listening to or creating music was helping him stay positive through the current crisis. Taylor replied: “It’s about just getting that song in your heart basically. I know it’s a cliché, but you know, it’s true.

“It’s about a little bit that you can do for everybody because everybody’s hurt right now and I’m certainly not going to sit here and say that this is putting me behind the eight ball when I know there are people out there who have no jobs and they are at the risk of losing their apartments or houses or everything.”

He continued: “That’s where our job as entertainers comes in handy the most. The most important [thing] is making sure that people at least have music to turn to, have something positive and at least a positive message of, ‘If you can just hold on for a little longer things can get back to normal’.”

Taylor added that it was “just as important now – maybe even more important now” for him to be giving people entertainment and “that bliss that they need”. “Sometimes all we have in life is music,” he said. “All I’ve ever really had is being able to share that with people and maybe make a difference in their life. That’s got to be the biggest thing.”

The musician’s debut solo album ‘CMFT’ will be released on October 2. Last week (August 28), he said there was “no way” the material on it would have fit Slipknot. “It’s just a different vibe,” he explained.”

Two tracks have already been shared from the record – the Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie-featuring ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’ and ‘Black Eyes Blue’.