Corey Taylor expresses concern, shows support for Kanye West in new interview

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has offered words of support and concern for Kanye West in a new interview.

In July, West announced he was running for US president. West’s subsequent behaviour sparked widespread commentary and in some places, criticism. Others have expressed concern for West’s wellbeing, with original supporter Elon Musk reconsidering his statement.

In an interview with Loudwire published today (August 2), Taylor said he had been following West’s recent activity “very closely” and that West’s behaviour worried him.

Advertisement

“That seems like someone who’s having a mental break, to be honest,” Taylor said, speculating on West. “When you exacerbate it with fame and money and all of these different things, people have a right to be concerned. He’s got a family; he’s got people who care about him and worry about him.

“It’s one thing to laugh about it from afar; it’s another thing to watch a breakdown happening in real-time, especially with someone who is loved by so many people, and a lot of his actions are taken very seriously,” Taylor said.

“I just hope that he gets the help that he needs.”

You can listen to Taylor’s full interview below:

Other artists who have spoken publicly about West’s campaign and recent actions include Katy Perry, Chance The Rapper, KISS’ Paul Stanley and 50 Cent. West has drawn criticism from the likes of his former collaborator Jamie Foxx, Trey Songz, Will.i.am, and US organisation Planned Parenthood among others.

Advertisement

In an Instagram post last week, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, defended his actions, explaining his history with bipolar disorder and claiming she had attempted a medical intervention. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” she wrote.

West later issued a public apology to his wife after a series of now-deleted tweets regarding Kardashian West.