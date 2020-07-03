Corey Taylor has revealed his favourite Slipknot song “by far”

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has revealed his favourite song by the band “by far”.

The vocalist was celebrating 21 years of the band’s 1999 debut album in a piece for the Knotfest website.

“My favourite by far is ‘Scissors,'” Taylor revealed during the post, of the song from the self-titled album.

“To this day it’s my favourite Slipknot song. I love it because every time we would play it, the whole second half was improvised. We played at each other, free form, free prose, everything. It was violent and gorgeous.”

Taylor added that he “had a hard time enjoying our [live] sets for a very long time” after the band stopped playing the song, with the last recorded performance coming in August 2000.

Last week, Slipknot re-shared their classic home video collection Welcome To Our Neighborhood to celebrate the 21st birthday of the self-titled album.

Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison also recently reflected on the 1999 album in a touching new post, calling it “some of the absolute best memories of my life”.

“It’s almost hard to believe how these years have flown by like blast beats,” he wrote. “That album was [and] will always be some of the absolute best memories of my life.

“There’s nothing out there quite like it, and what it did for all of us [and] the Metal world. It made all of our dreams come true, and the overall reaction from the fans almost collapsed venues [and] stadiums worldwide.”

Corey Taylor recently revealed that his long-awaited debut solo album is “finished” and contains 25 songs, 12 of which are covers.

Describing the album, Taylor called it “a hybrid of different genres,” adding: “It’s a modern take on vibes that people have heard before, and yet I’ve taken them and kind of thrown them through this crazy filter to see what we get.”