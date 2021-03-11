Corey Taylor on Slipknot’s next album: “We’re entering a realm that we’ve never been”

Corey Taylor has discussed the direction of the next Slipknot album, saying that they’re “entering a realm that we’ve never been”.

The band’s last album was 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, which saw them score their first UK Number One in 18 years and their second overall.

Speaking in a new interview, frontman Taylor confirmed that Slipknot have begun work on their seventh album and that it will have everything “you would want from a Slipknot project”.

“We’ve compiled a lot of material,” he told Matt Pinfield of 95.5 KLOS (listen below). “Me and Clown have talked about something really, really cool, if we can pull it off. There’s a chance that it could be conceptual — if we can really do it right.

“I mean, the music is brilliant. It expands on what we did with ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ — it kind of blossoms from there — but the great thing is, it’s got not only that, but it’s got everything that you would want from a Slipknot project; there’s the heavy stuff, there’s the dark stuff, there’s the melodic stuff, there’s the weird stuff. We have so many different flavours that we can play with that, now, at this point, it’s just us kind of mixing and matching and seeing what excites us.”

He continued: “That’s all I can say for right now. But I can tell you that it’s really, really good, man. We’re entering a realm that we’ve never been, and that, to us, is exciting. Especially after all of these years, we pride ourselves on always being able to try and top ourselves, and if we can pull this off, this may be the ultimate ‘top ourselves.'”

It comes after Taylor last month teased some “massive” Slipknot news that he said will “probably” be revealed within the next month.

Meanwhile, Taylor has announced that he’s planning a “social-distanced” solo tour.

Speaking in a new interview, the frontman, who released his debut solo album ‘CMFT’last October, revealed plans to hit the road in the US for three weeks around April and May.