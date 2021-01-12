Corey Taylor has spoken about his plans for 2021, including a solo tour, shows with Slipknot, a movie and more.

The Slipknot frontman released his debut solo album ‘CMFT’ in October last year but has not been able to tour it so far due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Kerrang!, Taylor said he was “looking at almost a two-to-three-week tour in the spring with CMFT” in the US, before heading back out on the road with his other band. “As far as major touring, I want to wrap up Slipknot; we had so many dates planned that we’ve had to push back,” he explained.

“I’m doing the CMFT thing before the Slipknot tours kind of kick back in. Hopefully, I’ll be able to do that, and then just see what happens after that.”

Speaking about the coronavirus’ impact on touring this year, he said: “Obviously we don’t really know when [we can finish the tour cycle], but with the decent news that the vaccines are looking promising, we have a good chance to turn things around next year.

“Even though the winter is a little darker, maybe there’s some light at the end of the tunnel – we just need to get through this time and hopefully get back to normal next year. And I’m no anti-vaxxer, trust me! As soon as it’s ready I’m taking one, and I don’t care what anybody says: I don’t wear tinfoil hats, and I certainly didn’t vote for Trump, so I’m going to get a vaccine for this damn thing.”

Taylor went on to say fans could expect some other projects coming down the pipeline over the next 12 months too. “Other than that, I’m probably going to get my movie going that I wrote a screenplay for, and I’m also working on probably writing my fifth book, finally,” he said.

The musician last released a book in 2017 with America 51: A Probe Into The Realities That Are Hiding Inside “The Greatest Country In The World”. He said it had taken him up until now to “get over the hangover” of that book, adding that it was “probably time for me to get back on that horse and figure out what to do next”.

Slipknot are currently scheduled to return to Europe in July and August for a series of festival dates and headline shows. They have no gigs booked in the UK at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Taylor ended 2020 by launching his own coffee, a limited edition release called CMFT Private Blend.

“We wanted to create something that gave you that same comfortable and cozy feeling you get from a really good cup of diner coffee after you’ve been riding on HWY 666,” he explained.