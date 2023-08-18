Corey Taylor reveals his most over and under-rated Slipknot songs

Corey Taylor has revealed which Slipknot songs he personally thinks are the most over-rated and most under-rated in a new interview.

The discussion took place in a new interview with Revolver, in which the Stone Sour and Slipknot frontman revealed his personal opinion on the latter’s extensive discography.

Since joining the line-up in 1997, and the band now having seven studio albums under their belt, Taylor admitted, perhaps unsurprisingly, that there are some tracks that he doesn’t necessarily enjoy performing.

Advertisement

In the interview, he recalled that the song from their discography that he finds most overrated is the hit track ‘Wait And Bleed’ – one of the many fan-favourites captured within their 1999 self-titled album.

“I’m very much on the record saying that ‘Wait and Bleed’ is a pain in my fucking ass,” he began. “I’ve been singing it for 26 years and it hasn’t gotten easier, folks!

“But I still sing it with Slipknot and with my solo project, which tells you how much of a psycho I am, because I know people love that song,” he added. “So, you gotta do it — and listen, it’s a good problem to have.”

On the other hand, he also admitted that he finds a song from their 2004 album ‘Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)’, to be the most under-appreciated track in their discography.

“To me, the most underrated Slipknot song is ‘Danger — Keep Away’,” he admitted. “I love both versions, the one that’s on the album and the uncut version that eventually came out. There’s some beautiful parts to that song,” he confirmed.

Advertisement

As reported by Loudwire, ‘Wait And Bleed’ ranks as Slipknot’s fourth most-played song ever, and has appeared on 964 of their setlists since its release 24 years ago. ‘Danger – Keep Away’, however, has apparently never been played during their countless live shows.

Currently, the only upcoming performance Slipknot have planned is the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in September, so fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes too high for a ‘Danger – Keep Away’ debut.

Corey Taylor, on the other hand, is set to release his second solo album next month, ‘CMFT2’ – a follow-up to his 2020 debut, ‘CMFT’. To celebrate the upcoming release (September 1), Taylor will be embarking on his own headline tour.

The trek will kick off next week (August 25) with a show in Denver, Colorado, and in November, will see him head across the pond for a series of UK and European tour dates.

The first of which will be at Leeds’ O2 Academy, followed by a gig in Wolverhampton. From there, the dates will see him make stops in cities including Manchester, Glasgow and London, before heading over to France, Germany and The Netherlands later in the month. Find remaining tickets here.

Speaking with NME last week, Taylor recalled how themes of PTSD played a role in the upcoming release, particularly in the track ‘Post Traumatic Blues’.

He also teased the release of Slipknot‘s lost album ‘Look Outside Your Window’ – which himself, Sid Wilson, Jim Root and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan recorded at the same time as 2008’s ‘All Hope Is Gone’.

Previously speaking to NME in 2020, Clown revealed the band almost dropped it over Christmas 2019 but ultimately decided against it because they didn’t want it to interfere with their sixth studio album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’. Additionally, this January, Crahan said it could finally see the light of day this year.

Now in the new interview with NME, Taylor gave a further update and said it’s partly his fault that the record hasn’t been released yet.

“It’s actually funny that you bring that up. I was talking to Clown about it the other day and he goes, ‘One of the reasons it hasn’t come out is because you keep putting shit out which keeps conflicting with when I want to release it!’ I was like, ‘Fuck dude, why didn’t you tell me?’” he said.

“It’s sounding like he’s got a release date that he can finally lock in and I have promised him that I won’t release anything that will ruin that. I think it’s going to be next year – finally, man!”